Artist Jeff Koons to speak at York Collegea

13 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Artist Jeff Koons to speak at York College graduation Artist Jeff Koons will speak at York College's commencement on May 13, according to a news release. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lzZwjH Jeff Koons poses for photos in front of his piece, "Balloon Dog," during the media preview of "Jeff Koons: A Retrospective" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan, N.Y. Koons will speak at York College's spring 2017 commencement ceremony.

