Artist Jeff Koons to speak at York Collegea
Artist Jeff Koons to speak at York College graduation Artist Jeff Koons will speak at York College's commencement on May 13, according to a news release. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lzZwjH Jeff Koons poses for photos in front of his piece, "Balloon Dog," during the media preview of "Jeff Koons: A Retrospective" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan, N.Y. Koons will speak at York College's spring 2017 commencement ceremony.
