American Airlines to launch free meals on coast-to-coast flights

The company said Tuesday that it will offer free in-flight meals to all fliers on trips between Los Angeles and New York and San Francisco and New York beginning May 1. "Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes, and we want to give them a top-notch onboard experience," Fernand Fernandez, American's vice president of global marketing, said in a statement. The menu will differ depending on the time of day, American Airlines said.

