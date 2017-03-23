Already polluted, Susquehanna River could feela

Already polluted, Susquehanna River could feel effect of Trump budget Efforts to monitor and clean the Susquehanna River could cease under President Donald J. Trump's budget cuts. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mUKJjq President Donald Trump's budget proposal would eliminate federal funding for the program that has coordinated Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts for decades.

