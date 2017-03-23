Already polluted, Susquehanna River could feela
Already polluted, Susquehanna River could feel effect of Trump budget Efforts to monitor and clean the Susquehanna River could cease under President Donald J. Trump's budget cuts. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mUKJjq President Donald Trump's budget proposal would eliminate federal funding for the program that has coordinated Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC