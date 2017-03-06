Alleged driver wanted on double homoc...

Alleged driver wanted on double homocide by vehicle charge captured

A 20 year old York man, the alleged driver of a vehicle that crashed while being pursued by police killing two passengers is taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. On February 22, Pennsylvania State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Shazmir Martino charging him with two counts of murder of the third degree, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and Accident Involving Death/Injury Not Properly Licensed.

