Zoe LaBelle to release first EP in York
After opening for Live, Zoe LaBelle lands headlining show in York The Think Loud recording artist will release her first EP as Zoe LaBelle at the Capitol Theatre in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k3UESs Singer Zoe LaBelle, of Stewartstown, will celebrate her EP release with a concert at the Capitol Theatre in York on Feb. 17. A new energy emanated from Dana Alexandra Zbozien as she took the stage in an all-black leotard and open-cage skirt at the Valencia Ballroom on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC