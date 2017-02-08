Zoe LaBelle to release first EP in York

After opening for Live, Zoe LaBelle lands headlining show in York The Think Loud recording artist will release her first EP as Zoe LaBelle at the Capitol Theatre in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k3UESs Singer Zoe LaBelle, of Stewartstown, will celebrate her EP release with a concert at the Capitol Theatre in York on Feb. 17. A new energy emanated from Dana Alexandra Zbozien as she took the stage in an all-black leotard and open-cage skirt at the Valencia Ballroom on New Year's Eve.

