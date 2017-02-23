York notice bilingual and courteous
York notice bilingual and courteous The bilingual notice above illustrates two points. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lzQIeD One is that, because the great majority of 18th century York County residents were from the Germanic lands of Europe, official notices were printed in German as well as English, as shown by this broadside.
