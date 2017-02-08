A 27-year-old York man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he possessed heroin with intent to deliver, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday. York man indicted on heroin charges A 27-year-old York man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he possessed heroin with intent to deliver, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.