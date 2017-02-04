York CWRT Feb. 15: Jim McClure & Scott Mingus discuss the Undergrounda
York CWRT Feb. 15: Jim McClure & Scott Mingus discuss the Underground Railroad On February 15, 2017, please join the York Civil War Roundtable in its 20th Anniversary Year, welcoming authors Scott... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k8XXZc On February 15, 2017, please join the York Civil War Roundtable in its 20th Anniversary Year, welcoming authors Scott Mingus and James McClure to our meeting for their combined presentation on the Underground Railroad in York County, Pennsylvania. The monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market Street in York.
