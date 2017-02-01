York County United Way announces 2016 totals
York County United Way announces 2016 totals The York County United Way saw an increase in donations last year, 2016 campaign chair Anne Druck announced Tuesday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/01/york-county-united-way-announces-2016-totals/97355656/ The York County United Way saw an increase in donations over 2015's campaign, 2016 campaign chair Anne Druck announced Tuesday night at the campaign's victory celebration at the Wyndham Garden York.
