York County United Way announces 2016 totals

The York County United Way saw an increase in donations last year, 2016 campaign chair Anne Druck announced Tuesday. The York County United Way saw an increase in donations over 2015's campaign, 2016 campaign chair Anne Druck announced Tuesday night at the campaign's victory celebration at the Wyndham Garden York.

