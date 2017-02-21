York County man faces sentencing for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death
YORK, Pa., - A York County man who plead guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning. According to court documents, Marcus Bordelon admitted to stabbing Samantha Young in Wrightsville in 2015 and also plead guilty to conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.
