York County dogs, owners well-represented at Westminster Kennel Cluba
From Borzois to French bulldogs, York County mutts will be strutting their stuff at the world's most famous dog show York County dogs, owners will be well-represented at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show From Borzois to French bulldogs, York County mutts will be strutting their stuff at the world's most famous dog show Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lm4mRW From Borzois to French bulldogs, York County mutts will be strutting their stuff at the world's most famous dog show. Rev. Ruthann Seibert of Dover Township is the breeder and co-owner of Melody, a 2 1/2-year-old female Keeshond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC