What's the status of Indian Rock Dam?
What's the status of Indian Rock Dam? Indian Rock Dam -- built decades ago to help prevent flooding in the City of York -- passed its most recent inspection without deficiencies. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lqSW1X This photo shows the swollen banks of the west branch of the Codorus Creek near Indian Rock Dam in North Codorus Township on Oct. 31, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC