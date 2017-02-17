What's the status of Indian Rock Dam? Indian Rock Dam -- built decades ago to help prevent flooding in the City of York -- passed its most recent inspection without deficiencies. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lqSW1X This photo shows the swollen banks of the west branch of the Codorus Creek near Indian Rock Dam in North Codorus Township on Oct. 31, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.