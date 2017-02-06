West York plans town hall meeting on marijuanaa

West York Borough Council members plan to host a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow police to fine someone for possession of a small amount of marijuana instead of charging the person with a misdemeanor. West York plans town hall meeting on marijuana ordinance West York Borough Council members plan to host a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow police to fine someone for possession of a small amount of marijuana instead of charging the person with a misdemeanor.

