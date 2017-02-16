WALKER Kevin
A 40 year old York man who failed to register as sex offender under Megan's Law is arrested by U.S. Marshals. Kevin Sterling Walker was convicted on September 3, 2004 of Sexual Assault in York County and sentenced to five to ten years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC