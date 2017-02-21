Upstate New Yorkers Already Driving For UberBut Where?
Now that the New York State Senate has overwhelmingly approved a bill allowing ride sharing apps to operate here in Upstate New York, it's expected that the Assembly will be voting on the measure soon. Meanwhile, Uber has announced that nearly 6,000 residents of the state are already driving for them in neighboring states.
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
