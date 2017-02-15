THON weekend approaches
THON weekend approaches Penn State's annual THON is happening this upcoming weekend Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/02/15/thon-weekend-approaches/97890092/ From left, Penn State York students Ryan Manganello, of Hellam Township, Shawnee Hostetter, of Red Lion, and Hunter Beck, of Spring Garden Township, are shown in the Joe and Rosie Ruhl Student Community Center on campus in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo Students from Penn State York will be dancing for 46 hours straight this weekend in the name of pediatric cancer research.
