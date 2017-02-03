Sunday leads fundraising 2:1 in York County DAa

Dave Sunday raised more than $13,000 in 2016, while Jonelle Harter Eshbach took in $6,100, according to campaign finance disclosure reports. Sunday leads fundraising 2:1 in York County DA race Dave Sunday raised more than $13,000 in 2016, while Jonelle Harter Eshbach took in $6,100, according to campaign finance disclosure reports.

