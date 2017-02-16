Street Rod Nationals East returning to York County NSRA Street Rod Nationals East returns to York Expo Center June 2-4 Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lnhNnx National Street Rod Association's Street Rod Nationals East will return to York Expo Center in West Manchester Township June 2-3 for a 37th consecutive year. The event attracts more than 11,000 participants.

