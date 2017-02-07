Snow 'probable' in York Wednesday night Snow accumulation is probable Wednesday night into Thursday in York County, according to the National Weather Service. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/02/07/snow-probable-york-wednesday-night/97584096/ NWS issues a Hazardous Weather Outlook stating that "total snowfall amounts are uncertain, but there is potential for widespread plowable amounts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.