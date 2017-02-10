She was killed after trusting Pennsylvania's system
FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- After her father Scott Hoke murdered her mother Susan, then killed himself in September of 2016 in Jackson Township, Tiffany Hoke had a tattoo placed on her wrist to remember her mother. FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- "I used to make fun of mom for putting these things on the door," said Robert Forry III of his mother Susan Hoke, who was murdered by Forry's stepfather, Scott Hoke, in September of 2016 in Jackson Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC