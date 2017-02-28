School officials say technical careers may be the route to take in York County

A school in York County says it's time to educate parents and their students on the value of technical education, especially for jobs here in Central Pennsylvania. "I think it's that you're taking this hard material, metal, and you're melting it with fire basically, and it's all powered through this little electrode that has electricity running down through it," said Maria Hilbert, a student at York County School of Technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.