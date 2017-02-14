Reporter crawls out of roll-over crash, startsa

Reporter crawls out of roll-over crash, starts reporting YDR reporter Ted Czech tells how he was hit on his way to work. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lgklTQ York Daily Record reporter Ted Czech was involved in a crash in Manchester Township on Feb. 7. Ted usually reports on crashes; this time he was in one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.