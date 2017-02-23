'Reckless conduct' led to I-83 body-dumping, DAa

District Judge Jennifer Clancy ordered Terrence Wintermyers, 32, of York, to stand trial on charges such as third-degree murder in the death of Shannon Martin, 36, of York. 'Reckless conduct' led to I-83 body-dumping, DA says District Judge Jennifer Clancy ordered Terrence Wintermyers, 32, of York, to stand trial on charges such as third-degree murder in the death of Shannon Martin, 36, of York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.