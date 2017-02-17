Psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana siez...

Psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana siezed from West York grow operation

A West York man is accused of operating a drug growing operation in his garage. Police say David Gordon, 52, was growing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in the garage of his home on the 100 blk.

