Protesters across US voice concern over Trump policies
Though not on the scale of last weekend's protests, demonstrators gathered in cities such as Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Washington. A protest was also planned for West Palm Beach, Florida, with organizers hoping the marchers would reach Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he is spending the weekend.
