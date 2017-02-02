President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas...
President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.
