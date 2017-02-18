Powerball results for 02/18/17 drawin...

Powerball results for 02/18/17 drawing; did anyone win the $361M jackpot?

There were nine tickets sold that came within one number of winning the $361 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Feb. 18 but the jackpot will keep growing as no one won the grand prize. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 22 will be worth at least $403 million with a cash option of $243.9 million.

