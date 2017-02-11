Police: Philly man, high, exposes self at bank A Philly man, allegedly high on crack, is accused of exposing himself in a Springettsbury Township bank on Thursday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/11/police-philly-man-high-exposes-self-bank/97787804/ A Philadelphia man, allegedly high on crack, is accused of exposing himself in a Springettsbury Township bank on Thursday, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.