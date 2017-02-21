New teen center opens at YMCA
New teen center opens at YMCA The YMCA of York and York County unveiled its new Teen Center and Learning Lounge on Jan. 16 Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/02/21/new-teen-center-opens-ymca/97001874/ A new Teen Center and Learning Lounge has opened at the York branch YMCA where local teens can work on homework, submit college and job applications and interact with YMCA Youth Development Staff. The Teen Center and Learning Lounge had its grand opening on Jan. 16. Now students sixth grade and up can go to the YMCA, located at 90 N, Newberry St., and work in the brand new computer lab.
