New Chipotle, Pie Five Pizza opening soon in York A new Chipotle and the first Pie Five Pizza are preparing to open in York City. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/23/new-chipotle-pie-five-pizza-opening-soon-york/98252112/ The new Chipotle restaurant is nearing completion and construction continues on Pie Five Pizza at the corner of Loucks Road and Fairlane Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.