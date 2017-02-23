New Chipotle, Pie Five Pizza opening soon in York
New Chipotle, Pie Five Pizza opening soon in York A new Chipotle and the first Pie Five Pizza are preparing to open in York City. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/23/new-chipotle-pie-five-pizza-opening-soon-york/98252112/ The new Chipotle restaurant is nearing completion and construction continues on Pie Five Pizza at the corner of Loucks Road and Fairlane Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC