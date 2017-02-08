Nelson announces re-election bid for York Citya
Nelson announces re-election bid for York City Council Renee Nelson is seeking a third term on York City Council, according to a news release. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kNRQgO A teacher, mother of two and former York City School Board member, Nelson chairs the Council's Economic & Community Development Committee, according to her biography on the city of York's web site.
