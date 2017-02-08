Nelson announces re-election bid for ...

Nelson announces re-election bid for York Citya

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Nelson announces re-election bid for York City Council Renee Nelson is seeking a third term on York City Council, according to a news release. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kNRQgO A teacher, mother of two and former York City School Board member, Nelson chairs the Council's Economic & Community Development Committee, according to her biography on the city of York's web site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Jan 23 Malachi Sawyer 2
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan 18 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan 16 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec '16 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for York County was issued at February 08 at 7:40PM EST

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC