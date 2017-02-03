Mexican drug lord a El Chapoa to appe...

Mexican drug lord a El Chapoa to appear in New York federal court

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning. Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion and faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Jan 23 Malachi Sawyer 2
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan 18 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan 16 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec '16 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC