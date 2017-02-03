Mexican drug lord a El Chapoa to appear in New York federal court
Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning. Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion and faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC