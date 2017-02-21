Members of Make the Road New York Gather at Detention Center: No More ...
Hundreds of members from all four Make the Roads gathered at the Elizabeth Detention Center to say: No more tearing families apart! No more ICE raids! Hundreds of members from all four Make the Roads -- from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut gathered at the Elizabeth Detention Center to say: No more tearing families apart! No more ICE raids! They were joined by members of Aliadxs, Make the Road's allies group, and friends from 32BJ SEIU, among many others. This detention center, run by the Corrections Corporation of America, stands to profit from more aggressive immigration enforcement.
