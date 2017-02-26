Maple syrup producers face challenges...

Maple syrup producers face challenges in warming world

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

New Hampshire's maple syrup producers say they are feeling the impact of climate change, as winters become warmer and frigid nights so critical to their business become fewer. Producers joined climate experts and Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday to talk about the state's changing climate and how it is affecting one of the state's most important industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Jan '17 Malachi Sawyer 2
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec '16 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC