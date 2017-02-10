Man accused of stabbing woman, dog in Newberry Township

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A man was arrested Friday after stabbing a woman and her dog during a domestic dispute in York County, according to Newberry Township police reports. Jonathan Hibner, 33, of York is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, cruelty to animals, harassment, burglary and criminal trespass.

