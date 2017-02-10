Man accused of stabbing woman, dog in Newberry Township
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A man was arrested Friday after stabbing a woman and her dog during a domestic dispute in York County, according to Newberry Township police reports. Jonathan Hibner, 33, of York is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, cruelty to animals, harassment, burglary and criminal trespass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC