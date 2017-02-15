An extensive collection of Karl Ort's aerial photographs is housed in the Archives of the York County History Center;... Karl Ort's aerial photo of East York An extensive collection of Karl Ort's aerial photographs is housed in the Archives of the York County History Center;... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lOzR7s York native Karl Ort's flight training during WWI led to several years of aerial barnstorming and a string of flying related concerns. Karl Ort's interest in aerial photography began in Harrisburg during 1922 however his involvement peaked between 1926 and 1930 while flying out of York.

