Is teenage murderer rehabilitated or a reala

Michael Lehman, now 43, who's serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, is set to be resentenced in the murder of Kwame Beatty, 23, on June 18, 1988. Is teenage murderer rehabilitated or a real threat? Michael Lehman, now 43, who's serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, is set to be resentenced in the murder of Kwame Beatty, 23, on June 18, 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.