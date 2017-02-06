Guns found stuffed in couch in York drug bust,a

Guns found stuffed in couch in York drug bust, cops say Police arrested three men and seized crack cocaine, cash and two handguns in a recent drug bust in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ke4Mc4 Police arrested three men and seized crack cocaine, cash and three handguns, including one that had been reported stolen, in a drug bust in York, according to charging documents.

