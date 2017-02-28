Group demonstrates against Trump administration in York City
On the day President Donald Trump makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress, a group of demonstrators gathered in York City to speak out, against the administration. Indivisible York spokesperson Brian Stetler said "there are approximately 6,000 of these groups organizing throughout out the country based on the indivisible guide."
