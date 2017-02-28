Grabbagreen: Is York ready for this?

Over the last few years, York County has seen a fast food boom, with everyone from industry giants Burger King and Chipotle to smaller chains like Pie Five Pizza finding a home in the area. Grabbagreen: Is York ready for healthy fast food? Over the last few years, York County has seen a fast food boom, with everyone from industry giants Burger King and Chipotle to smaller chains like Pie Five Pizza finding a home in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.