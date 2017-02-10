From top dog to dog days in York County

From top dog and hot dogs to dogfight and dog days in York County, Pa. Sears offered an option to girls and women separated from their nylons during World War II Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2l1qPGO Sears offered an option to girls and women separated from their nylons during World War II: anklets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.