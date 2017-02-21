From Cuba to York: An immigrant's tale

From Cuba to York: An immigrant's tale

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

From Cuba to York: An immigrant's tale Felix Stable came to America from Cuba in 1980, and his status is still in limbo Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2m4EtcP Felix Stable was born in Cienfuegos, on the southern coast of Cuba, in 1948, and his life seemed to be mapped out, following his mother and father, working in sugar cane processing plants or making cigars - the jobs available at that time. He was just 4 years old when the revolution began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Jan 23 Malachi Sawyer 2
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec '16 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC