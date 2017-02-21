From Cuba to York: An immigrant's tale
From Cuba to York: An immigrant's tale Felix Stable came to America from Cuba in 1980, and his status is still in limbo Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2m4EtcP Felix Stable was born in Cienfuegos, on the southern coast of Cuba, in 1948, and his life seemed to be mapped out, following his mother and father, working in sugar cane processing plants or making cigars - the jobs available at that time. He was just 4 years old when the revolution began.
