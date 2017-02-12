Friends show love to Hoke House
Friends show love to Spring Grove's Hoke House The historic Hoke House is still seeking an occupant after being vacant for several years. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2l4Q8aQ Friends of the Hoke House gather at the Spring Grove Landmark to raise awareness for a future use with a Heart Bomb photo shoot.
Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
