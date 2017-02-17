Flower shopa s permit revoked after township discovers it is on illegal subdivision
CODORUS TWP., Pa. - The last few years have produced highs and lows in Carolyn Bupp's flower business, from winning best in show at the PA Garden Show of York last year to being prevented from opening her flower shop this spring, due to her shop being on an illegal subdivision.
