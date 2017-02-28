EDITORIAL: Hate has no home in York
EDITORIAL: Hate has no home in York An act of domestic terror has come to York. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/02/28/editorial-hate-has-no-home-york/98514176/ Dekey Tenpa of Spring Garden Township and her daughter Sahela, 4, walk to their car at York Suburban High School after the York Jewish Community Center was evacuated Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC