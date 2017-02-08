Community banks hopeful as lawmakers ...

Community banks hopeful as lawmakers target financial rules

8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Community banks that can be vital to many small businesses are hopeful about changes that the Trump administration and Congress have promised to legislation passed after the financial crisis that tightened supervision of Wall Street and the banking industry. The number of small, local banks has declined since the Great Recession, a change that advocates feel was intensified by the paperwork the increased oversight entails.

