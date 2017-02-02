CeaseFire group preparing to meet offenders
CeaseFire group preparing to meet offenders After months of planning and training, officials in York City are close to starting "the intervention on gun violence." Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/02/ceasefire-group-preparing-meet-offenders/97413562/ Offenders will be told to "put the guns down" and offered social services to help keep them out of prison.
