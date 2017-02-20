BLOG: Roundup of cannabiz hopefuls in York's region
BLOG: Roundup of cannabiz hopefuls in York's region The state Department of Health began accepting applications from medical marijuana business hopefuls on Monday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/blogs/thecannabizkid/2017/02/20/roundup-medical-marijuana-business-hopefuls-york-county-region/98151134/ State Department of Health employees had the day off Monday in observance of President's Day, but they will likely return to full mailboxes Tuesday since Feb. 20 marked the first day medical marijuana business hopefuls could submit their applications.
