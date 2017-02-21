Argument over pot pie erupts, York ma...

Argument over pot pie erupts, York man attacks father with ax

13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK, Pa.- A York man is facing charges after attacking his father with an ax over an argument about pot pie. Kevin Blanch, 31, is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault among other charges.

