Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides a 'supportive space'
For lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, who are at an increased risk for depression, drug use, homelessness and suicide, adolescence can be especially trying. Local LGBT youth have a safe space in Project SILK Lehigh Valley, a new collaborative program of Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and Valley Youth House.
